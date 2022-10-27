Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated project work to commence next year

ADVERTISEMENT

Work to construct the six-lane Tambaram–Chengalpattu elevated corridor on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road that will cost around ₹3,500 crore is likely to commence in a year’s time.

According to sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the detailed project report (DPR) is being whetted and last minute changes being incorporated. “We are likely to call for tenders in two or three months. The basic DPR about where it should take off and land and how many arms it should have is ready. We are awaiting the opinion of the State government in this regard,” he said.

The facility will help add additional carriageway to the busy stretch that allows traffic from the city to reach the southern parts of the State. The corridor will take off at Perungalathur and end just beyond the Paranur toll plaza.

Ramps have been planned near the new bus stand coming up at Kilambakkam, near Potheri railway station, Mahindra World City and at Guduvancherry. The road at present witnesses around 1.53 lakh vehicles a day. For the elevated corridor, which is phase I of the proposed Tambaram–Tindivanam stretch, the projected traffic in 2030 will be 63,605 and in 2040 this number will climb up to 1,06,317.

The construction on the 28-km-long corridor that would take three years to complete, would be on a single pier along the median and since there is an eight-lane space available below, traffic diversion will not be a problem, the official explained. The widening of the GST Road into eight lane highway is nearing completion.

Waiver sought

Meanwhile, another source said the NHAI had written to the State government seeking waiver of royalty it collects on minerals like gravel and aggregate to be used in the construction. “This would help reduce project cost and encourage contractors to come forward. If a waiver is given, we will mention it in the tender documents,” the source said.

No pedestrian crossing

R. Kesavan, a resident of Kilambakkam, said those constructing the corridor must take into consideration the need for pedestrian crossings too.

It was impossible for the pedestrians to cross the road at present. Skywalk must be constructed to ensure their safety, he added.