Tamaraipakkam check dam repair work in full swing

Steady progress: Officials say shutters have been installed on the Tamaraipakkam check dam.

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 23:54 IST

Aprons of the structure were damaged during 2015 floods

The Water Resources Department has taken up repair of Tamaraipakkam check dam, one of the oldest structures across the Kosasthalaiyar in Tiruvallur district. This structure is meant to divert surplus water to meet Chennai’s requirement.

Built in 1868 near Ammanambakkam in Tiruvallur district, the dam is at 15 km downstream of Poondi reservoir, a primary source of water for Chennai.

Officials said water is diverted to the Cholavaram reservoir from here through the 13.20-km-long upper supply channel. The channel has a carrying capacity of 1,226 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

Water from Tamaraipakkam check dam could be indirectly transmitted to Red Hills reservoir too through the lower supply channel. This 4.2-km channel carries water from Cholavaram to Red Hills reservoir, another major freshwater source.

However, portions of the 190.80-metre long structure were damaged during the 2015 floods, when the water flow was about 58,385 cusecs. This led to the damage of aprons of the structure, which helps control water flow and dissipate energy of flow effectively.

“We have completed about 30% of the work so far and shutters of the structure have been replaced. Work is in progress to strengthen the river bund and also building of masonry wall damaged following heavy flow in the river. Repair of the damaged structures was important to arrest further damage of the check dam,” said an official.

The ₹3.89-crore project was taken up with funds from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). It is expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.