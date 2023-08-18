Talks, heritage walks, competitions and more for Madras Week

August 18, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Talks, heritage walks, panel discussions, competitions and more will mark the Madras Week celebrations this year in the city. An annual feature, art and heritage enthusiasts, students, experts, and locals have come together to organise events in their localities to celebrate the founding of the city.

“Ours is a city where celebrations don’t happen easily, and this was the case until historian S. Muthiah along with Vincent D’Souza and Sashi Nair came together nearly 19 years ago to kickstart these yearly celebrations to mark Madras Day. There are several heartening indications now to show us how this has slowly become a mass movement of sorts. From students, the media and even the government, there is a lot of involvement now,” said historian V. Sriram.

This year, Mr. Sriram said, there would be a Chennai heritage Madras Musings lecture series from August 21 to 27. These talks include one on surfing and the social transformation it brought about, by Arun Vasu, a special discussion on the film Kathalikka Neramillai presented by Mohan V. Raman, and a talk by Raju Eswaran on “Bringing Kodak to Madras”.

Mr. Vincent said that the celebrations were all about getting people to tell their own stories, and explore local areas. “Colleges and schools have been reaching out and asking how they can mark Madras Day, and we are trying to trigger ideas in them so that they can focus on what is local and unique there,” he said.

Speaking about how the Madras Week celebrations have kindled interest in people to research, and learn more about their city, Mr. Mohan Raman said that this creation of knowledge has been a big positive outcome.

For more details about the events , log onto https://themadrasday.in/