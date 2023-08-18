HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Talks, heritage walks, competitions and more for Madras Week

August 18, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Talks, heritage walks, panel discussions, competitions and more will mark the Madras Week celebrations this year in the city. An annual feature, art and heritage enthusiasts, students, experts, and locals have come together to organise events in their localities to celebrate the founding of the city.

“Ours is a city where celebrations don’t happen easily, and this was the case until historian S. Muthiah along with Vincent D’Souza and Sashi Nair came together nearly 19 years ago to kickstart these yearly celebrations to mark Madras Day. There are several heartening indications now to show us how this has slowly become a mass movement of sorts. From students, the media and even the government, there is a lot of involvement now,” said historian V. Sriram. 

This year, Mr. Sriram said, there would be a Chennai heritage Madras Musings lecture series from August 21 to 27. These talks include one on surfing and the social transformation it brought about, by Arun Vasu, a special discussion on the film Kathalikka Neramillai presented by Mohan V. Raman, and a talk by Raju Eswaran on “Bringing Kodak to Madras”.

Mr. Vincent said that the celebrations were all about getting people to tell their own stories, and explore local areas. “Colleges and schools have been reaching out and asking how they can mark Madras Day, and we are trying to trigger ideas in them so that they can focus on what is local and unique there,” he said. 

Speaking about how the Madras Week celebrations have kindled interest in people to research, and learn more about their city, Mr. Mohan Raman said that this creation of knowledge has been a big positive outcome.

For more details about the events , log onto https://themadrasday.in/

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.