Talk organised on duty-rest imbalance of loco pilots and safety

July 23, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All India Loco Running Staff Association South Zone organised a talk on ‘Duty-Rest Imbalance of Loco Pilots and Railway Safety’ in the city on Sunday.

The seminar, which was inaugurated by retired High Court Judge K. Chandru, adopted several resolutions seeking the intervention of the Central government regarding maximum duty hours, weekly rest, and maximum stay away from home for those loco pilots operating long-distance trains.

The talk highlighted the various railway accidents, including the Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha on June 2 that resulted in 294 deaths, and the situation prevailing in the policies of the Indian railways that is slowly converting the industry from a service institution to a commercial entity guided by the principle of profit alone.

The association also adopted a resolution seeking an independent and impartial review of the duty hours, daily and weekly rest, and limit for continuous night duty for loco pilots and wanted the maximum duty hours to be limited to eight hours from the time of signing in to the end of the shift.