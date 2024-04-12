GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Talk on Mandukya Upanishad from April 15 in Chennai

April 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chinmaya Mission founder Swami Chinmayananda, a ‘Upanishad Gyana Yagna Series’ is held every month in Chennai. It will be held from April 15 to 18 at Chinmaya Heritage Centre by Swami Mitrananda on the topic, ‘Mandukya Upanishad - Epitome of all the 108 Upanishads’.

The Chinmaya Mission is a global organisation with over 300 centres around the world, offering spiritual discourses, meditation classes, and educational programmes for people of all ages. The Gyana Yagna is a unique opportunity to learn about Advaita Vedanta.

