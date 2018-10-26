A collective to beat e-waste

The spotlight is on plastic waste. But electronic waste (e-waste), which is even more harmful to health and environment, is somehow ignored in discussions, partly because of the complexity of disposing of e-waste. It contains heavy metals and other toxic chemicals and needs expert handling.

In an attempt to tackle mounting e-waste, a residents welfare association in Mandaveli has started a community initiative for responsible disposal of e-waste.

This Sunday, the Thiruveediamman Koil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA) is organising an e-waste collection drive. Residents from across the city are invited to drop off electronic waste at the collection point in R.K. Nagar, Mandaveli.

“Improper disposal of e-waste can release hazardous chemicals in our environment leading to health problems. We wanted to handle our e-waste responsibly and decided to organise a drive to collect e-waste from households,” says K.L. Bala, a member of TAKSRA.

The Association has tied up with WasteWinn, a Chennai-based firm that offers zero-waste solutions, to be the collection partner. Once the collection bin is full, the e-waste will be transported to a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB)-approved dismantling unit in Porur called Tritech Systems.

“WasteWinn seeks to bridge the gap between a household and the recycler by being the collection agents,” says Priyadarshini, its founder.

Mohammad Abdulla, who runs Tritech Systems says that the electronic goods will be disposed of in an environment-friendly manner.

The e-waste treatment involves three levels — decontamination, dismantling and segregation.

“In the first level of treatment, dust and semi-solid masses are removed to decontaminate e-waste and render it non-hazardous. Then, it is safely dismantled either manually or mechanically. The third step involves segregation of the dismantled components into hazardous and non-hazardous waste. When all three processes are complete, the e-waste is sent to our recycling and processing partners based in Bengaluru and Delhi,” Abdulla says.