How RWAs are taking the tech route to staying connected

Resident welfare associations are revisiting their dated address books not just to update the content, but also to bring these ‘books’ up to date

Digital natives may find the idea of having a physical, papery address book and directory laughable. So, resident welfare associations may be forced to align theirs with the times.

Recently, Madipakkam North East Residents Welfare Association (MANERWA) enabled its directory of helpful numbers to be accessed digitally.

“In October 2017, we came up with a booklet, ‘Index 2018’, which contained numbers of emergency and utility services that one would do well to have at hand. The offering was well-received, but many residents also pointed out that they were misplacing it,” says M. Anbalagan, president, MANERWA.

Though a directory had long seen the light copies had been placed in residents’ hands, they were contacting Association members are seeking the contact numbers they were looking for.

This obviously did not make any sense.

“That’ is when we decided to offer it in digital format that was user-friendly,” says Anbalagan.

Know your neighbours

The need for a database of resources – in digital or printed format – is bound to be more acutely felt when crisis looms on the horizon.

When the lockdown first came into effect, communities were faced with challenges in accessing certain essential and emergency services.

Frequently asked questions included: Is there a doctor staying in the community? Are there residents who are ready to serve cooked food at a cost? Which hospitals take in COVID patients? Are there agencies that offer health home care for the elderly?

These questions led some communities to create a ready reckoner for benefit of their residents.

During the lockdown, MetroZone, a gated community in Anna Nagar, widened the scope of the discussions on a WhatsApp group, and this meant that it allowed posts from people in the society who were selling various food items. The group became so popular that it had to be moved to Telegram.

In an interview, a member of Kamaraj Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Perungudi remarked that he would not be surprised if residents discovered their neighbour from the directory.

The booklet brought out by the Association contains details about the resident’s family members, including their professions, the plot number and all the relevant contact details.

“We would consider that an objective has been met if the directory helps someone check in on their elderly neighbours, and express concern and care,” the resident points out.

In a gated community, apartment management apps like MyGate, Adda and ApnaComplex act as a valuable resource. Technology solutions are explored more than before to connect with a neighbour.

Time-consuming exercise

Efforts by communities to put together such resources are often not easy. Communities can find it a challenge to update the records on an annual basis, as it invariably requires volunteers to pitch in with their time and resources.

C. Chandrasekhar, president of Fatima Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Valsarvakkam, says the exercise is both time-consuming and costly.

“If we took up the exercise of updating our database of residents now, only 20% of the residents would continue to be in the database,” says Chandrasekhar. The colony has 140 families and brings out a new directory once in five years, which is also distributed to some residents of neighbouring colonies.

A challenge may also arise when many families move out of the neighbourhood but do not come forward to provide the details that would enable the Association to update the records.

“Our next directory would be out in 2021 and we plan to include additional details like the resident’s profession and their native town, but this would take some doing,” says Chandrasekhar.

H. Vembu, secretary of Padmanabha Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, echoes this sentiment, as he is well aware of the challenges that go with what his Association has been doing: Updating its directory once in four years.

Some concerns

In September, Seethamma Extension Welfare Association (SEWA) launched its first quarterly newsletter, which apart from reports of activities relating the colony lists helpful numbers. The Association has deliberately avoided listing contact numbers of every street representative/association member as it feels their personal details should not be put in a resource that would be circulated to every family in the neighbourhood. Members are however part of a WhatsApp group.