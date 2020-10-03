Taking a spiritual route to solve a civic problem

Here is Madhavan Raju’s morning ritual.

He carries a small plastic chair and parks himself in it, right outside the grill gate of his house at 7th Street in Murugan Nagar, Kolathur. Whenever he watches someone approaching a small strip of a footpath, garbage bag in hand, he would politely talk them out of dumping the trash on the footpath. Usually, people would arrive in a two-wheeler to dump the garbage on this spot, next to compound wall of a vacant piece of land.

The intense lockdown gave Raju a break from this routine.

Intense lockdown gave the much-needed break for Raju’s morning routine which he was doing for the past few years.

Movement of vehciles having increased since August, due to relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Raju has had to restart the routine.

“This routine is cumbersome, and so, my neighbours, my family friend and I came up with the idea of decorating the wall with pictures of deities,” says Raju, a small-time businessman.

They decided on this strategy following a brainstorming session where the idea of raising a steel fence around the the the small strip of a footpath, and having garbage bins on the footpath were rejected. It may be noted that street-corner garbage bins were removed more than a year ago to encourage source segregation of bio-degradeable and non-biodegradable waste by residents. Before implementing this idea, these residents sought Corporation officials’ permission to do so. Warning signboards against garbage dumping were also put up.

“Being a residents’ initiative, we fully supported the idea of keeping their public place clean. Such an effort by residents also creates awareness against misuse of public space,” says Senthil, Assistant Engineer (A.E), Ward 64 (Zone-6, Madhavaram) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Surrounded residential localities like V.V. Nagar, Kumaran Nagar and Poompuhar Nagar, Mugugan Nagar seven streets with more than 500 families. Door-to-door garbage collection is being carried out every day by conservancy workers, covering all households.

With lockdown restrictions being eased, the neighbourhood witnesses greater movement of people and vehicles. Office goers find it convenient to dump the garbage on the roadside than wait for the conservancy staff to collect it from their households.

Residents of Seventh Street point out that an empty private land makes it a convenient excuse for motorcyclists to dump garbage in front of the plot on the footpath.