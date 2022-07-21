Taking a solo trip, IMH resident explores Vellore

A 28-year-old resident of the Institute of Mental Health went on a two-day trip to Vellore, his 25th, using the public transport throughout his journey

Some of the residents of the Institute Of Mental Health have moved on to independent living and are being monitored for their medication. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

A 28-year-old resident of the Institute of Mental Health went on a two-day trip to Vellore, his 25th, using the public transport throughout his journey

His love for travelling took a 28-year-old resident of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) on a two-day trip to the fort city of Vellore. He is among a number of residents of IMH who have improved with treatment and have moved on to the institute’s half-way home.

An avid traveller, Arun (name changed) has earlier travelled to 24 cities across the country alone as well as in groups. Two years ago, he was referred by the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as a homeless person who needed treatment for mental illness. Improving with treatment, he now works as a data entry operator at a day care centre for vocational rehabilitation on IMH premises and stays in the half-way home.

After getting the nod from the IMH director and some meticulous planning, he went on a trip to his 25th destination during the end of June.

“He sent me a letter requesting permission to visit Vellore. He had planned it so well that I thought why not? He is not the only one who travels alone. We have a number of residents who visit their parents and relatives on their own. We started to allow them after seeing that they have the capability and capacity to live independently and are able to work. All of them have mobile phones. We have been observing them for at least two years and we have not seen any relapse or any other issues,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

“I love to travel. I have been to Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Kodaikanal, Madurai and Puducherry. In Chennai, I visited places, including the beach and police museum. After two years of the pandemic and lockdowns, I wanted to visit a place closer to Chennai and planned accordingly. I was a little anxious about the expenditure. But I ended up spending less than expected,” Arun said.

From accommodation to train ticket, he did the booking by himself. “I went to Vellore by bus and returned by train. I visited the Vellore Fort and loved the fact that it is home to a temple, church and mosque. I visited the “cup and saucer” waterfall, and later took a long trip by bus to the observatory in Kavalur. The route was beautiful and filled with greenery,” he said.

No photographs

Throughout his trip, Arun opted for public transport. “Many persons were helpful. I mostly sought help from shopkeepers and bus drivers for doubts,” he said. While he loved the hills surrounding Vellore, what fascinates him about travelling is the memories. “I like to cherish a place without taking photographs. I keep memories of the trips that way,” he said.

Next, he plans to visit northeastern States or Indore. If not, he plans to go to the south of Tamil Nadu to Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari. “I want to travel to Arunachal Pradesh as it sees the first sunrise in India,” he said.

Dr. Poorna Chandrika is happy that a number of residents move on to independent living. “Some of our residents, who have improved with treatment, need only drug supervision, are working but do not have a family to turn to, have moved to the half-way home.” They are confident and understand that medications help them. “They have a cordial relationship with their families. Their families are happy that they are independent,” she said.