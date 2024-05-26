Takeover of MRTS by Chennai Metro Rail inches closer to reality

The proposal of Chennai Metro Rail Limited taking over Mass Rapid Transit System has been sent to the Railway Board for its in-principle approval.

While the plan was mooted more than a decade ago, it has reached the final stage only now.

An official of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) said, “We sent the proposal sometime ago. The land management directorate has positively recommended and sent it to the finance department. They have raised a few queries to the Southern Railway regarding the cost break-up. We expect the Southern Railway authorities to respond to the queries in about 2-3 weeks. After that, we have to just wait for the in-principle approval of the Board. We expect that they will give their decision by July.”

In the plan that has been drawn up, the railway authorities will be running the train services during the initial period while Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will focus and look at ways of developing the stations and enhancing the station facilities, he said.

“When the in-principle approval comes from the board, the Memorandum of Understanding will be signed to set in motion the process of taking over MRTS. A special purpose vehicle will be formed by CMRL subsequently to manage and operate MRTS,” he said.

After the MoU is signed, tenders will be floated for commercial development of stations and this process could go on for more than a year, the official said. “Only thing that remains to be finalised is whether the trains will be entirely air-conditioned or have a few air-conditioned coaches in each train. The discussion is still underway between CUMTA and CMRL in this regard. But after the coaches are ordered, it may take about one and half years for them to arrive,” he said.

