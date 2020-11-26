Take up relief work: AIADMK tells cadres

The AIADMK on Wednesday called upon its members to take up relief work immediately for those affected by Cyclone Nivar.

In a statement, party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator-Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami appealed to their colleagues to arrange for the supply of food and clothes to those in need and facilitate the installation of pump sets to bail out water from inundated areas.

Once the cyclone crosses the coast, party members should pay attention to the rehabilitation of people till normalcy is restored. They should fulfil people’s requirements with a “sense of duty”, the two leaders said, adding that the government was taking steps on a war footing to render help to the public.