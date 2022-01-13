Take sustained efforts to enhance knowledge and skills, says Air Commodore

He was speaking at a valedictory function at the Tambaram Air Force Station

Trainees with the Indian Air Force should keep themselves abreast of latest changes and take sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their knowledge and skills, Air Commodore Vipul Singh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram said.

Delivering his address during a valedictory function at the Air Force Station, Tambaram, on Thursday for 371 trainees, he advised them to display exemplary conduct at all times in keeping with the ethos of the service.

A press release said 371 trainees, comprising 365 Ab-Initio trainees from various technical and non-technical trades and six international students from Nepal, Nigeria, Cameroon and Afghanistan, successfully completed their trade phase of training.

Commodore Singh also presented awards to the best trainees.