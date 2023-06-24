Take steps to reopen closed temples, Sekarbabu tells HR&CE officials

June 24, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday asked officials to ensure that temples that had been locked were reopened as soon as possible.

Addressing officials, he said they must hold individual peace committee meetings with the people concerned, then with the District Collectors, revenue officials and the police. “The efforts must be towards keeping the temples open and not close them down citing law and order issues. Devotees will listen to reason if the consequences of closing temples are explained,” he said.

Of the 53 temples that were closed for various reasons in the State, nine had been reopened in the last two years. These include private temples. Three temples, one in Karur and two in Pudukkottai, were reopened in the past 10 days, he said.

A retired official said that in several cases, the police and revenue officials refuse to take responsibility and would rather let the temple remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Minister instructed officials to upload photographs and latitude and longitude coordinates on the HR&CE mobile app during temple inspections.

