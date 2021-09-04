Chennai

Take more precautions at institutions, Kamal Haasan urges govt.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19 at educational institutions.

Mr. Haasan, in a tweet, said that it is of concern that COVID-19 cases are being detected, just two days after the educational institutions reopened.

“News is trickling in that students and teachers are testing positive in just two days. We have to be even more careful and take adequate precautions,” he said.

Mr. Haasan appreciated the government’s decision to build a memorial for social reformer Iyothee Thass Pandithar. “Every Tamilian should know about him,” he said. I welcome the State government’s decision to build a memorial for him,” he said.


