Take disciplinary action for unauthorised absence on February 15, Chief Secretary tells officials

February 14, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed officials to ensure that no government employee violated the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973, and promptly take disciplinary action for unauthorised absence from duty in view of the “one-day token strike” proposed by certain recognised and unrecognised associations of State government employees on February 15.

In a communication to officials, including additional chief secretaries, heads of departments and collectors, he said that “a strike or threat to strike” or participation of government employees in strike or demonstration or any other form of agitation that affects the normal functioning of government offices violated the provisions of the Rules.

He asked the officials to insist the government employees not to indulge in violation of the rules. If any of them have not attended office consequent to their participation in the proposed token strike on February 15, or any other day, their period of absence should be considered as unauthorised, and they should not be entitled to the pay and allowances on the basis of the principle - “No Work - No Pay”.

Part-time employees, those on daily wages and on consolidated pay will be liable to be discharged from service, he added.

He further said that applications for casual leave or any other leave, other than medical leave, should not be entertained on the day of strike. The Chief Secretary requested the officials to watch the position and report facts on violation of the rules.

