Take decision on final semester exams, Madras High Court tells government

CHENNAI

21 July 2020 00:20 IST

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform within two weeks its decision on conducting final semester examinations for college students who could not attend their institutions due to the lockdown.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha issued the direction after Special Government Pleader E. Manoharan said the government was contemplating the constitution of a committee to take a decision following queries raised by many colleges and universities.

The submissions were taken during the hearing of a PIL petition which insisted upon cancelling the final semester examinations and awarding marks to the students based upon their overall performance during the final year.

