Chennai

Take decision on final semester exams, Madras High Court tells government

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform within two weeks its decision on conducting final semester examinations for college students who could not attend their institutions due to the lockdown.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha issued the direction after Special Government Pleader E. Manoharan said the government was contemplating the constitution of a committee to take a decision following queries raised by many colleges and universities.

The submissions were taken during the hearing of a PIL petition which insisted upon cancelling the final semester examinations and awarding marks to the students based upon their overall performance during the final year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 12:22:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/take-decision-on-final-semester-exams-madras-high-court-tells-govt/article32143496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY