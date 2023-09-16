Take a leaf out of these gated communities’ festival diary

September 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Last month, before preparations for the Independence Day celebration got under way at Casagrand Elan in Thalambur, members of SIMPLE had words of advice for the residents’ association.

Do not use balloons as decorations. Give cloth or paper flags, not plastic flags. Do not use thorans and lights on the trees. Ask all vendors to keep single-use plastic out of the celebration.

“Except for one (‘Give wrapper-less sweets as chocolate wrappers are not easy to recycle’), all points of advice were followed,” says Bhuvana Raj, co-founder of SIMPLE, a zero waste initiative led by residents.

How to have a zero waste festival Have separate bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste Encourage residents to bring their own plates and water bottles Rent out cutlery instead of buying disposable plates Kumkum, manjal given in the thamboolam during kolu can be wrapped in newspaper Say no to wrapping of gifts Engage with a non-profit ahead of the D-Day so that they are ready to collect surplus food that can go to the needy To clear biodegradable waste generated during community events connect with empanelled vendors of Greater Chennai Corporation

SIMPLE expands to Sustainability Improvement through Multiple Projects for a Lovelier Environment.

The gated community with around 300 villa houses has set a sustainability template for the Association to follow during any community event.

“Last Deepavali, we collected 320 kilos of cracker waste which residents handed over to the housekeeping staff,” says Bhuvana. This Deepavali, SIMPLE hopes to bring a checklist encouraging residents to further reduce the quantum of waste.

Raising the bar

House of Hiranandani Upscale in Egattur has also been raising the bar when it comes to making community-based festivities green. Guidelines are circulated through various communication channels patronised by the Association. For last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, they had ‘green team’ volunteers standing next to bins requesting people not to waste food and that if they had to throw away food, they throw it in the right bin.

In many other gated communities, environment-conscious residents rally around to get residents to follow environment-friendly practices.

At DLF Garden City in Semancherry, the recent Onam celebration had shades of green, thanks to efforts made by many green volunteers in the community. Vinatha V, one of the organisers of the Onam celebration, had a request from Renuka Mani to all malayalees in the community to send them the dried flowers after Kaikottikali, a dance form. The flower vendor was instructed to bring flowers in one pack to avoid the use of plastic.

“I have a 50-litre composter at home and one household gave me five kilos of floral waste and overall, on an average, every households gave two kilos of it,” says Renuka Mani, a green volunteer, who drives various initiatives during Navarathri and Deepavali.

She says driving such environment-friendly initiatives, even if block-wise, continuously through various WhatsApp groups is one way to get residents to adopt green practices.