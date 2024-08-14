Take a heritage walk at Pulicat to understand how Madras came to be

The earliest nets fishermen used were made of cotton, unlike the nylon ones that are chiefly in use today. Cotton nets are not that easy to come by, but the Art & Architecture Research Development & Education (AARDE) Foundation has preserved some at its museum in Pulicat. The museum has been around for 10 years, and is the first stop at the heritage walk ‘Trace Origin of Madras’, held as part of Madras Day celebrations. Organised by AARDE, this is the 12th edition of the walk that will cover places of historical importance at the ancient port town of Pulicat.

Xavier Benedict, the founder-trustee of AARDE, will lead the heritage walk that will start at 7am from Loyola’s ICAM Gate, Mahalingapuram Main Road. “Participants will arrive at Pulicat at 9am, and will first be shown around the museum, which has objects that were excavated by the ASI in and around Pulicat,” explains Xavier. This includes pots, fishing nets, and kalamkari fabrics. They will be shown how women there make palm leaf boxes, a craft that provides them financial stability.

The walk, that will be interspersed with talks, will cover the Dutch fort and cemetery, and the latter, according to Xavier, is the oldest cemetery in maritime trade. Among its highlights is a visit to the 25th milestone along the Buckingham canal. There were once 25 milestones from Madras to Pulicat, set along the Canal, starting with Basin Bridge. Participants will also be taken to the Adhi Narayana Perumal temple that is being renovated, and to the Kal Pallivasal (stone mosque). Xavier will talk about the link between the mosque and cotton trade in the region.

“Finally, we will walk up the Pulicat lighthouse, that opens to the public at 3pm,” says Xavier. The idea is to show people the historical significance Pulicat has to the formation of the city of Chennai we know today. “Even before Madras was created, Pulicat was a port for the Dutch, and the British came to settle here since the Dutch were going strong,” he says. “Even before that, in 1502, Pulicat had a Portuguese Fort.”

Xavier says that the reason behind holding the heritage walk is to help Pulicat, that is present in the list of World Heritage Sites from Tamil Nadu, make it to the National list.

The heritage walk will include a vegetarian meal, and non-vegetarians can try prawn fry, prepared by local women. It is on August 17. To register, visit aarde.in/madrasday2024., WhatsApp 9884013409.

