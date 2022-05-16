Taiwanese film festival to be held in Chennai from May 23 to 25

Five films to be screened at the festival

Five films to be screened at the festival

The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), will hold a Taiwanese film festival from May 23 to 25. The films will be screened at the Alliance Française of Madras in College Road, Nungambakkam.

Ben Wang, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), will inaugurate the festival at 6 p.m. on May 23.

Missing Johnny, directed by Xi Huang, will be screened at 6.30 p.m. as the opening film. On May 24, Murmur of the Hearts will be screened at 5.30 p.m. followed by Heavy Craving at 7.30 p.m.

To My Dear Granny will be screened at 5.30 p.m. on May 25 followed by Make Up at 7 p.m.

Interested persons may call 9840151956 or 8939022618 for more details.