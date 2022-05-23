Taiwanese film festival inaugurated

Five acclaimed films being screened at the event which concludes on May 25

“We should facilitate and promote mutual understanding between India and Taiwan through film festivals and more activities through this year,” said Ben Wang, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), Chennai.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Taiwanese film festival 2022 organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation and the TECC, Chennai, at the Alliance Francaise of Madras on Monday. The festival will be held from May 23 to 25 at the Alliance Francaise of Madras.

“Five acclaimed films, which are a mix of genre, including romance, drama and comedy, will be showcased as a part of the festival. Movies are important entertainment as they often help broaden horizons and improve knowledge. I hope you get to see the social and cultural facets of Taiwan and the vibrant democracy that it is,” Mr. Wang said.

B. Ramakrishnan, Vice-President, ICAF, said that Taiwanese films had always been a part of international festivals organised by the Foundation, including the Chennai International Film Festival.

Missing Johnny, directed by Xi Huang, was screened as the opening film.

Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul-General, Chennai; Thomas Strieder, Consul- General (Interim) , German Consulate, Chennai; Dmitryi A. Shcherbinin, Consul, Consulate-General of the Russian Federation; Gennadii Rogalev, Director of Russian House, Chennai; and J. Ranganath, Honorary Consul for Myanmar in Chennai; film director Rathindran Prasad and actor Ramya Pandian were present.