Chennai

Tahsildar’s driverdies in accident

The driver of a tahsildar died after the vehicle he was driving rammed a transformer in Selaiyur. The accident occurred because driver Sandeep, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest while driving the vehicle. Tashildar Ramkumar, who was travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt. They were going to Rajakilpakkam. At 9.30 am, Sandeep collapsed while driving the vehicle. He was injured grievously and taken to Government Chrompet Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 11:34:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tahsildars-driverdies-in-accident/article31448867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY