Tahsildar’s driverdies in accident

The driver of a tahsildar died after the vehicle he was driving rammed a transformer in Selaiyur. The accident occurred because driver Sandeep, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest while driving the vehicle. Tashildar Ramkumar, who was travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt. They were going to Rajakilpakkam. At 9.30 am, Sandeep collapsed while driving the vehicle. He was injured grievously and taken to Government Chrompet Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.