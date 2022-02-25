‘Tada’ Rahim arrested for derogatory post 

The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police has arrested the Indian National League (INL) leader “Tada” J. Abdul Rahim for his post on social media calling for a protest of “severing the sacred thread” citing the hijab row in Karnataka.

In the post, Rahim warned the right wing organisations that if they attempt to disrupt peace among Muslims, the INL will protest by snatching the sacred threads. Abdul Rahim posted another message on his Facebook page on Sunday inviting people to participate in a protest.

Based on a complaint from Veer Vasanthakumar of the Hindu Mahasabha Trust, the police registered a case against Rahim under Sections 153 (provocation to riot), 505 (2) (conducting public mischief) and 505 (1) (c) (causing communal disharmony) of IPC.

When Rahim was taken for enquiry to the Police Commissionerate on Thursday night, around 35 members of his party staged a protest and were dispersed by the police. Rahim was produced before the CCB Special Court and remanded in prison for 15 days.