Tackling it street by street

To track and address civic issues in their neighbourhood closely, residents of Thiruvengada Nagar in Ambattur Old Town (OT) follow a “street-representatives” system that is proving valuable to them over the years. They are able to take quick stock of any problems, which include lamp posts on some streets that may require replacement. In this system, residents of a street elect their representative.

The Association favours the idea of having members of the executive committee (EC) of the residents’ welfare association, as street representatives. The only condition is that the executive member has to be a resident on the street that he would represent. However, these executive members have to go through an election process that would include the residents of the respective street.

At present, Thiruvengada Nagar has 10 streets. Around 1,000 families live in the neighbourhood.

According to the system, every morning, the representative of every street will meet with the office bearers of the Association at the neighbourhood’s lone park, and discuss civic issues from their respective street. It is a meeting that is fit into residents’ early morning walk.

“This system has ensured the participation of all residents in campaigns and activities aimed at improving conditions in the neighbourhood,” says S. Suresh, president, Thiruvengada Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Ambattur.