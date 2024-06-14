T. Padmanabha Rao, The Hindu’s former legal correspondent, no more

T. Padmanabha Rao, The Hindu’s former Legal Correspondent who had a reputation for covering the Supreme Court with balance and accuracy, passed away in New Delhi on Friday due to an age-related illness. He was 91.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as T.P. Rao among his colleagues, he joined The Hindu in November 1962 and served for nearly 40 years. For over two decades on the Supreme Court beat, he was known for his impeccable journalism. He retired from service on October 31, 2002.

‘Balanced reporting’

Former colleagues from The Hindu’s Delhi team recalled Rao’s ready wit and high-pitched voice, but also his ready guidance for budding court reporters and willingness to explain the nitty gritty details while clarifying any legal doubts. He had earned high regards among Supreme Court judges with his remarkable and balanced reporting, they said.

In a 2007 column, The Hindu’s then-Readers’ Editor K. Narayanan recalled Rao’s style of legal reporting that had “won him accolades from the bench and the bar.” His reporting was always accurate and gave no room for misinterpretation, he had said.

The cremation will take place at the Lodi Road Electric Crematorium in New Delhi at 12:30 p.m. on June 15. Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.