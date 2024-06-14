GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T. Padmanabha Rao, The Hindu’s former legal correspondent, no more

Rao worked for The Hindu for almost 40 years, including more than two decades covering the Supreme Court; he earned accolades from the bench and bar for accurate, balanced reporting

Updated - June 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T. Padmanabha Rao, former Legal Correspondent of ‘The Hindu’.

T. Padmanabha Rao, former Legal Correspondent of 'The Hindu'.

T. Padmanabha Rao, The Hindu’s former Legal Correspondent who had a reputation for covering the Supreme Court with balance and accuracy, passed away in New Delhi on Friday due to an age-related illness. He was 91.

Known as T.P. Rao among his colleagues, he joined The Hindu in November 1962 and served for nearly 40 years. For over two decades on the Supreme Court beat, he was known for his impeccable journalism. He retired from service on October 31, 2002.

‘Balanced reporting’

Former colleagues from The Hindu’s Delhi team recalled Rao’s ready wit and high-pitched voice, but also his ready guidance for budding court reporters and willingness to explain the nitty gritty details while clarifying any legal doubts. He had earned high regards among Supreme Court judges with his remarkable and balanced reporting, they said.

In a 2007 column, The Hindu’s then-Readers’ Editor K. Narayanan recalled Rao’s style of legal reporting that had “won him accolades from the bench and the bar.” His reporting was always accurate and gave no room for misinterpretation, he had said.

The cremation will take place at the Lodi Road Electric Crematorium in New Delhi at 12:30 p.m. on June 15. Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

