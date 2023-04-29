HamberMenu
T. Nagar skywalk to be opened in May first week

The 570-metre skywalk built by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of ₹28.75 crore under the Smart City Fund is expected to benefit about one lakh people and solve the problem of congestion

April 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Colour paintings of natural scenery adorn the staircase leading to the T. Nagar skywalk.

Colour paintings of natural scenery adorn the staircase leading to the T. Nagar skywalk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A view of the skywalk connecting the T. Nagar bus depot and the Mambalam Railway Station.

A view of the skywalk connecting the T. Nagar bus depot and the Mambalam Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The skywalk connecting Mambalam railway station and T. Nagar bus depot, said to be one of the longest in the country, is set to be opened for public in the first week of May.

The 570-metre long and 4.2-metre wide facility has been constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of ₹28.45 crore under the Smart City Fund. It is expected to benefit one lakh commuters. 

“The skywalk aims to eliminate congestion of pedestrian traffic in and around T. Nagar especially on Ranganathan Street, Madley Road, Market Road and Natesan Street,” said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. 

As an example of multimodal integration, the skywalk will make the T. Nagar bus depot more accessible to commuters travelling on suburban trains and trains bound for southern Tamil Nadu. 

Colourful paintings of scenery adorn on the staircases and the pillars have paintings depicting Tamil Nadu’s history and culture, said a corporation official. The long skywalk is tiled and covered and fitted with adequate lighting.

Additionally, there are 27 CCTV cameras, including two in the lifts. Commuters can choose to take the escalator to the skywalk. Other features include public address systems and rest rooms including facilities for persons with disabilities. 

