T. Nagar residents demand GCC to decongest the area ahead of Deepavali

November 05, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents have demanded the Greater Chennai Corporation to clear encroachments on the roads of T. Nagar and decongest the place instead of relying on the skywalk to ease congestion in Ranganathan Street ahead of Deepavali.

V.S. Jayaraman of the T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said the skywalk in no way had decreased the crowd on Ranganathan Street as claimed by the civic body during the inaugural event a few months ago. “This is the first Deepavali after the inauguration of the skywalk. Residents are unable to walk on the streets of T. Nagar. There is hardly any area for people to move about. The officials should have removed encroachments along the streets. The problem is caused by encroachments on roads, such as Ranganathan Street, Natesan Street, and Railway Border Road,” he said.

“The avowed intent of the T. Nagar skywalk, constructed at a cost of ₹28.45 crore, and said to be the longest in the State, covering a distance of 570 m was to eliminate congestion of pedestrian traffic on Ranganathan Street, Madley Road, Market Road, and Natesan Street. It was presumed that as many as 20,000 pedestrians would use the facility on a daily basis, and during festival seasons, the number may go up to one lakh a day,” Mr. Jayaraman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the reality is quite contrary. Pedestrians still struggle, and the agony is exacerbated on holidays and festival seasons. This can be witnessed as shoppers besiege the residential areas of T. Nagar now,” he said.

B. Kannan, T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association secretary, said the officials used to remove encroachments along streets ahead of Deepavali. But this time, they have not done so.

Vimal Raj, who took the skywalk to reach the bus stand on Sunday, said the facility was not crowded on Sunday and was useful for commuters to reach the bus stand from commercial areas in T. Nagar. The skywalk was less crowded on Sunday when compared to the streets in T. Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.