T. Nagar jewellery theft case solved, four arrested

03 November 2020 08:40 IST

1.4 kg gold and 11 kg silver jewellery recovered

The city police said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the burglary at the office of a jewellery trader on Moosa Street, T. Nagar, which was reported two weeks ago.

About 1.4 kg gold and diamond jewellery and 11 kg silver were recovered from them.

On October 20, Tharun, one of the three partners of Uttham Jewellery, lodged a complaint with the Mambalam police alleging that jewellery worth more than ₹4 crore had been stolen from the premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Manufacturing unit

The victims — a father and his two sons — have been buying gold as bars and getting jewellery designed to sell them to different showrooms from their office located on the first floor of a building on Moosa Street.

Three special teams were constituted to trace the suspects. Though CCTV footage showed a masked man breaking open the door before escaping with the jewels kept in trays inside a cupboard, the police suspected that more than one person was involved in the crime.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R. Dhinakaran said: “Our investigation revealed that Suresh, alias ‘Market’ Suresh, was the main accused, and he had roped in his associates for the offence. Suresh and his associate Ganga were arrested in Tiruvallur. Based on their confession, we have arrested two more suspects — Venkatesan alias Appu and Amalraj alias Vishnu.”