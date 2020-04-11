T. Nagar gurudwara serves food to 400 migrant workers

The langar at the Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sangh Sabha in T. Nagar is usually busy, with food being served to devotees and patients who come for treatment at leading hospitals in the city, and their attendants who stay at the gurudwara.

However, ever since the lockdown due to COVID-19, the cooks have been making food for another 400 persons, every day. “We make sambar rice, dal rice, vegetable biryani and khichdi and send the food to a few facilities of the Chennai Corporation in Mylapore zone. They asked if we could supply and we readily agreed,” said Amandeep Singh Kandhari, committee member of the Sat Sangh Sabha. President of the Sat Sangh Sabha, Harbans Singh, said that they were purchasing vegetables and rice on a regular basis from various sources, including Koyambedu.

A helping hand

“The kitchen runs on donations from various people. And we will be glad to help in any way possible,” he said.

The Punjab Association, Chennai, has been providing lunch to close to 1,700 persons, including doctors and supporting staff at various hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients, and a few police outposts as well.

Ramesh Lamba, association general secretary, said that the food was being prepared every day at Hotel Radisson Blu, with support from its managing director, Vikram Aggarwal, who is also a committee member of the association.

“Members of the association are indebted to the people and government of Tamil Nadu, since they stood with the people of Punjab when they came here during the Partition. We will be soon putting up migrant labourers at our Anna Adarsh College,” he added.