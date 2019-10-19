T. Nagar comes under aerial surveillance

WithDeepavali shopping season at its peak, the police have brought T. Nagar — a major shopping hub — under surveillance. They have deployed drones, installed advanced closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras with face recognition software and equipping their personnel with body cameras.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan inaugurated the newly installed CCTV units and other surveillance equipment in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police R. Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, D. Ashok Kumar, and other officers of the Mambalam police station.

Elaborate arrangements

Talking to reporters, Mr. Viswanathan said: “Deepavali shopping went peacefully the last two years. We have made elaborate arrangements this year to ensure no crime is committed or any untoward incident occurs. We have deployed 500 police personnel, in addition to advanced gadgets, CCTV cameras, drone cameras and beat constables with smart jackets equipped with body cameras.”

The police, in association with a few residents’ welfare associations and traders, have already installed over 1,100 CCTV camera units in Mambalam and the Soundarapandianar Angadi (Pondy Bazaar) shopping area in T. Nagar.

Now, a few more CCTV units have been added.

CCTV cameras with face-detection technology and number-plate reading facilities have been installed at vantage points and vulnerable areas such as Ranganathan Street, Usman Road, Mambalam railway station and T. Nagar bus terminus.

As many as 10 beat constables have been given smart jackets with body cameras, and deployed for round-the-clock patrolling in 15 sectors .

Police watchtowers have been set up and CCTV camera units have been installed for monitoring.

All arrangements have been made to ensure safety of people who throng the area for shopping. The police have also opened mini-control rooms, booths and police assistance booths in Mambalam and Soundarapandianar Angadi police station limits.

Similar security arrangements will be in place in commercial areas such as Purasawalkam, Washermanpet, Velachery and Tambaram.