Chennai

T. Nagar bus terminus to be modernised

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar inspected T.Nagar bus terminus, to be developed under Smart City project, on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar said the bus terminus needed urgent renovation as it gets flooded during the rainy season. Already inspection has been carried out in 16 out of the 33 bus termini which have been identified to be old. The T. Nagar bus terminus, spread over around 2 acres, would be modernised. A multi-storeyed commercial complex will be a part of the project.

A Detailed Project Report would be prepared soon, he added. Transport Secretary J. Radhakrishnan accompanied the Minister.

