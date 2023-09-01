HamberMenu
Systems are in place to prevent revenge murders of criminals, says Chennai Police Commissioner

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, while addressing mediapersons, said the police were cracking down on criminals and working to ensure their convictions; the police held a mega grievance redressal camp across the city on Friday, September 1, 2023

September 01, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CoP Sandeep Rai Rathore speaking to a member of the public at a grievance redressal camp on Friday, September 1, 2023

CoP Sandeep Rai Rathore speaking to a member of the public at a grievance redressal camp on Friday, September 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Friday, said the city police had a system to prevent the murders of persons classified as rowdies.

Asked about steps taken to nab the suspects involved in the recent murder of a history sheeter in Pattinapakkam, Mr. Rathore, while speaking to mediapersons, said: “A few suspects in connection with the murder case were nabbed. We also have certain clues about the motive for the crime, which will not be disclosed now. Three special teams are working to nab those involved in the murder.. We will certainly arrest them and also take appropriate action against those involved in such crimes.”

Replying to a question on preventing the murders of rowdies due to enmity, Mr. Rathore said, “We have a system in place to prevent such murders. We have personnel who have conducted a drive against rowdy elements (DARE), and we also maintain history sheets. Senior police officers frequently visit various police stations and review the records of rowdies. Besides, we are consistently invoking the Goondas Act and security proceedings against criminal elements and also working consistently to ensure the conviction of suspects arrested in criminal cases.”

Earlier, Mr. Rathore participated in a mega public grievance redressal camp in Anna Nagar and heard the grievances of members of the public, after receiving their petitions.

This was part of a series of such camps conducted on Friday, at 12 police districts across Chennai, by the Greater Chennai City Police, wherein Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners received petitions from the public. The grievance redressal camps are being conduct following instructions from Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Mr. Rathore said this is second time the city police have conducted these mega camps. These are one-stop arrangements where police officers of all ranks sit at one place and redress grievances without any delay, he said.

At the mega public grievance redressal camp held on July 8, the officers received 887 grievance petitions, of which 661 petitions were disposed of, and action was taken by registering a first information report on 14 petitions.

