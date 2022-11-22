System over the Bay weakens into low pressure area

November 22, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the well-marked low pressure area over the Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of South Andhra Pradesh­ and North Tamil Nadu weakened into a low pressure area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the system weakened after it lost wind speeds. It would now further weaken and cause moderate rainfall in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu. The system, as it moved over the sea, gained speed and then lost it, he said.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday at a few places in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On Friday and Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu.

For Chennai city, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy on Wednesday. Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Very minimal rainfall was recorded at a few places in the State on Tuesday during the period ending at 5.30 p.m. The Nungambakkam observatory recorded just a trace of rain. Cuddalore recorded 0.5 mm; Kalavai in Ranipet district, 1 mm; and Poonamallee and Denkanikottai, 0.5mm each.