System over Bay of Bengal becomes a well-marked low pressure area

January 30, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean became a well-marked low pressure area early on Sunday. It persists over the same region.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into a depression around Monday over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and reach near the Sri Lankan coast around Wednesday.

For Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecast light/moderate rain at one or two places over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Since the atmosphere is dry because of the winter season, the moisture from the system is being absorbed by the winds. When a certain level of saturation is reached, rainfall will be realised, explained P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

For Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30-31 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

