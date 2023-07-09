ADVERTISEMENT

SYMA Seva Awards presented

July 09, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yoga practitioner B. Yoga Kumar and social activist M.A. Sadagopan were presented with the SYMA Seva Awards at an event organised by the Srinivas Youngmen’s Association (SYMA) on Saturday.

Moahan Venkatesan, senior vice-president and head – Tamil Nadu, Sundaram Finance Ltd., who was the chief guest, said he was impressed to see SYMA involved in a multitude of social activities. School uniforms were presented to 1,300 children on the occasion. A press release said Class X and XII toppers from Triplicane were honoured at the event.

S. Chamundeswari, principal, NKT National College of Education for Women; K. Sridhar, medical officer of SYMA medical centre; and SYMA office-bearers, including its president T.A. Sampath Kumar, vice-president S. Sampath Kumar and secretary S. Venkatramanan, were present at the function.

