SYMA Seva Awards presented

July 09, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Yoga practitioner B. Yoga Kumar and social activist M.A. Sadagopan were presented with the SYMA Seva Awards at an event organised by the Srinivas Youngmen’s Association (SYMA) on Saturday.

Moahan Venkatesan, senior vice-president and head – Tamil Nadu, Sundaram Finance Ltd., who was the chief guest, said he was impressed to see SYMA involved in a multitude of social activities. School uniforms were presented to 1,300 children on the occasion. A press release said Class X and XII toppers from Triplicane were honoured at the event.

S. Chamundeswari, principal, NKT National College of Education for Women; K. Sridhar, medical officer of SYMA medical centre; and SYMA office-bearers, including its president T.A. Sampath Kumar, vice-president S. Sampath Kumar and secretary S. Venkatramanan, were present at the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.