SYMA hosts Independence Day exhibition

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Srinivas Youngmen’s Association and NKT National College of Education for Women, Triplicane, in Chennai in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi at the launch of Forgotten Freedom Fighters, a book written by K. Sridhar, right, in Chennai on Saturday. To his right is Rajkumar Bharati,classical singer and great grandson of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run up to the 75th Independence Day, Srinivas Youngmen’s Association (SYMA) on Saturday hosted an exhibition that provided a glimpse into pre-Independence days and history of freedom fighters. The exhibition would be open for three days at NKT National College of Education for Women, Triplicane.

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated the exhibition.

Rajkumar Bharati, classical singer and great grandson of poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, was honoured on the occasion. He released Forgotten Freedom Fighters, a book authored by K. Sridhar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T.A. Sampathkumar, president, SYMA, said the exhibition would have a sound and light show. A drawing competition would be organised for 1,500 schoolchildren. Various cultural programmes would be organised at the venue till Monday.

SYMA, which was started in 1977, has delivered various services in the health and education sectors. Besides various educational aid programmes, SYMA runs a medical centre for the poor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Arumugam, secretary, NKT College, participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app