SYMA hosts Independence Day exhibition

Governor R.N. Ravi at the launch of Forgotten Freedom Fighters, a book written by K. Sridhar, right, in Chennai on Saturday. To his right is Rajkumar Bharati,classical singer and great grandson of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

In the run up to the 75th Independence Day, Srinivas Youngmen’s Association (SYMA) on Saturday hosted an exhibition that provided a glimpse into pre-Independence days and history of freedom fighters. The exhibition would be open for three days at NKT National College of Education for Women, Triplicane.

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated the exhibition.

Rajkumar Bharati, classical singer and great grandson of poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, was honoured on the occasion. He released Forgotten Freedom Fighters, a book authored by K. Sridhar.

T.A. Sampathkumar, president, SYMA, said the exhibition would have a sound and light show. A drawing competition would be organised for 1,500 schoolchildren. Various cultural programmes would be organised at the venue till Monday.

SYMA, which was started in 1977, has delivered various services in the health and education sectors. Besides various educational aid programmes, SYMA runs a medical centre for the poor.

Arumugam, secretary, NKT College, participated in the event.