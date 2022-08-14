Sylendra Babu rescues boy at Marina beach

Police move him to hospital for treatment

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu rescued a boy who fell unconscious after he almost drowned at Marina beach here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the DGP who had gone for a walk along the shoreline saw the boy battling for his life. With help from the people nearby, he rescued the victim and moved him to safety. Mr. Babu resuscitated the boy and arranged his transfer to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

“I was taking a stroll along the shore when I saw the boy in trouble. We cleared the crowd and moved him to an open space. Since he was unconscious, I administered first aid. Since the main road for ambulance access was almost 750 m away, we shifted him in an all-terrain vehicle and then moved him to the hospital,” the DGP said.

Doctors said the boy was out of danger.