Syed Muzammil Abbas is head of forest force

The State government has posted Syed Muzammil Abbas as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the head of the forest force.

Ashok Upreti, who held the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd. Yogesh Dwivedi, who held the post of Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd. chief has been transferred and posted as Chairman of Arasu Rubber Corporation Ltd.

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, the Chief Wildlife Warden, has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board. Mr. Abbas will hold the post of CWLW in addition for now. Srinivas R.Reddy, of Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited, Coonoor, has been transferred and posted as Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur. Akash Deep Baruah, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has been transferred and posted as APCCF (Project Tiger). Debasis Jana, who held the post of Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Bio Diversity Board, has been transferred and posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) T.V.Manjunatha, who held the post of Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Ltd.

V.Karunapriya, who held the post of Director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation Act) V.Naganathan, who held the post of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation Act) has been transferred and posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nihar Ranjan, who was Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode, has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Development) Chennai. R. Padmawathe, who has been repatriated to Tamil Nadu Cadre on completion of Central deputation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore.