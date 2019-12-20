‘Switched off’ phones of Corpn. officials delay grievance redressal

A number of civic officials have “switched off” their mobile phones in the closed user group (CUG) of the Chennai Corporation, leading to a delay in addressing civic issues reported by residents, according to data compiled by the civic body.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has sent a circular, advising officials to keep their official mobile phones switched on, to respond properly to “public grievance redressal” complaints received through the Corporation helpline, 1913.

More than 50% junior engineers, assistant engineers, sanitary inspectors, conservancy inspectors and workers in charge of field inspections reportedly switched off their CUG mobile phones at work. As a result, information on complaints from residents in many of the 200 wards had not been shared within the stipulated time.

According to Corporation data, the number of complaints from residents on the Corporation helpline has been decreasing in the last few years. Officials have reportedly delayed action on civic complaints due to the failure to communicate information. Many residents have also complained about the lack of coordination among civic officials during the process of grievance redressal. Senior civic officials have also confirmed that they are unable to track the status of complaints, because the CUG phones are turned off.

Ashok Nagar resident J. Anandhi complained about mosquito menace on the helpline, demanding vector control in her locality. “A worker visited the locality, but mosquito density has not reduced. He informed us that other department officials would take action. We want better coordination among officials,” she said.