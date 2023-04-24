Swimming against the tide 

April 24, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Twenty-nine-year-old Sriram Srinivas Rajasekaran is gleefully engaged in rolling agarbathis and making flower garlands along with his peers at a training centre in Vadapalani.

Sriram is quick to acknowledge this reporter on a video call and stumbles through his words.

Sriram has multiple disabilities — 90% loco-motor disability and 83% mental retardation. His movements are severely restricted as his legs are spastic, but he is one of the most promising disabled breaststroke swimmers. In water, he finds himself in his elements and manages to even disguise his many maladies.

On April 12, Sriram added yet another feather to his cap: He swam 30 km across the Palk Strait. He covered the distance from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in 20 hours and 20 minutes without taking a break. “Sriram generally covers 2.5 km in the sea in one hour, but this expedition was more challenging because of the offshore winds,” says R Selvam, who has been coaching Sriram in sea swimming.

Last year, Sriram took part in the 10-km open sea swimming expedition ‘Samudra Pheri’ organised by NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar.

With more than 30 medals, awards and recognitions in swimming at the state, national and international levels, Sriram’s story is exceptional, particularly because he had a late start in many things.

“When Sriram was aged six we realised that he had not reached the early development milestones and enrolled him at Madhuram Narayanan Centre For Exceptional Children for Speech and Occupational Therapy,” says Vanitha Rajasekaran, Sriram’s mom.

Although introduced to hydrotherapy in a small way at age eight, he was inducted into competitive swimming only at age 20. “His hands were stiff and legs would not move but things changed after he won a medal in a tournament organised at Mandya in Karnataka,” Vanitha recalls.

“Sriram never says no to a workout anytime of the day. With his parents also encouraging him, coaching Sriram is motivating for me as he is not distracted,” says U Satish Kumar, who trains Sriram in pool and gym.

Since 2018, his parents have been trying to make him enter the Special Olympics but Sriram was rejected twice. India also does not have representation in the open water swimming category. That is when the family encouraged him to go for long distance open-water swimming where he has been winning many laurels. A short film Never Give up 2.0 and a biography Beyond Limits were released.

URF World Records has recognised Sriram as the “world’s first person identified with multiple disabilities to swim across Palk Strait”. The family has been requesting the Indian Special Olympics officials to recognise his merit and introduce a quota for an Indian representation in Open Water Swimming Category in the upcoming Special Olympics to be held in Germany this year.

Says Vanitha, “Swimming has done wonders for my son. His IQ has improved and manages to remain unruffled in situations where he would easily fly into a rage. Winning medals has increased his confidence. By taking part in the Indian Special Olympics, he is going to make the country proud and let many other parents of children with special needs know that nothing is impossible.”

Centre in Vadapalani supports adults with special needs

Since 2013, S Rajasekaran and Vanitha Rajasekaran, parents of para-swimmer Sriram Srinivas, have been running Sai Sriram Training Centre at Vadapalani for adults with special needs. The vocational centre has 10 students with a majority of them being entirely sponsored by the centre. “Sriram has been privileged as we were able to offer him the best therapy and identify his talent in swimming. This centre was started to help those who cannot afford such interventions, but are looking for a safe space that can offer some rehabilitation for adults with intellectual disabilities,” says Vanitha.

With three staff including a special educator, the centre imparts vocational skills to the students and these include vegetable cutting, garland making and other basic life skills. Activities such as yoga sessions are conducted.

“I know how much we suffered not knowing much about Sriram’s disabilities, so this is our small way of giving other parents some support,” says Vanitha, who has been creating awareness among parents on early intervention.

Vanitha says they have been able to sponsor adults with special needs because of the support of many well-wishers especially their extended family members.

“Our centre can accommodate more students but we would also need sponsors coming forward to support us,” she adds.