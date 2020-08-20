Swiggy’s food deliveryservices resume

CHENNAI

20 August 2020

Executives end stir after attending a meeting

Nearly after a week of striking work, most Swiggy delivery executives in the city reported for duty on Friday. They were on strike from last Thursday demanding resumption of their old pay structure.

Partial services began on Wednesday evening after company representatives met a section of the delivery executives and convinced them to return to work at a meeting convened by a senior police officer.

In a statement here, Swiggy said that over the last couple of days, they had a positive dialogue with partners to explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns.

“We are glad that our partners were able to understand the revised service fee, which continues to be best in the industry. Once again, we would like to assert that most active partners have made over ₹45 per order in the last week with the high performing partners making over ₹100 per order,” the statement said.

“Our partners earn incentives over and above this, making their monthly service fee much higher. No active Swiggy delivery partner in the city makes only ₹15 or lesser per order on an average,” it added.

Fewer orders

A delivery executive said that the resumption of rates was yet to reflect on their app. “They gave word that the pay structure would be changed to include waiting charges at restaurants, customer point payout of ₹5 and removal of zones so that we won’t have to ride back empty to our zones,” he said.

Another delivery executive said that there were not many orders on Thursday though they had logged in. “Even though many have logged in, Swiggy’s orders seem to be passed on to another company, which is unfair. They are getting ₹30 per order,” he said.