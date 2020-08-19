Swiggy stir hits city restaurants

Restaurants that are already struggling to stay afloat due to a drastic drop in business, thanks to the lockdown, have been hit again by Swiggy delivery executives going on strike. Some 5,000 delivery persons are on strike across the city since Friday, demanding restoration of their old pay structure.
“Among food delivery apps, Swiggy has the largest share and it has a wide network coverage. Even though we can allow up to 50% of our capacity, restaurants are mainly dependent on takeaways these days since customers prefer to order from home,” said a restaurant owner.
Another restaurateur said the government’s decision to have a lockdown on Sundays was killing whatever was left of the industry. “People prefer to order in or eat out on Sundays when they are free. But now both are not possible. The government must relax conditions on Sundays. This will prevent people from flocking to markets on Saturdays and Mondays,” he said.
Meanwhile, Swiggy delivery executives marched to the Secretariat on Tuesday, seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
“The company is not adhering to any laws. It is making money due to our hard work. If we were earlier earning ₹20,000 a month, we don’t get even a third of that now. Many of us used to work from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. to earn that,” said a delivery executive.
