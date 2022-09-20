Swiggy delivery executives go on strike, demands better pay structure

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 23:27 IST

Swiggy delivery executives in the city are on strike demanding withdrawal of a new pay structure introduced by the company.

“They have given ₹24 as petrol allowance per day, which works out to ₹168 per week. In reality, we spend ₹200-₹250 a day. How can we manage with such low payment,” an executive said.

Similarly, another delivery executive said the company had divided 24 hours into five shifts, and they had been asked to work at least two shifts during the week and three shifts in the weekends. “The new pay structure is so bad that even if we work for 16 hours a day, we won’t earn as much as we were earning in the earlier structure,” he said. The strike, which began on Monday, is expected to be extended to Wednesday as well. They are also demanding better health insurance coverage.

In a statement here Swiggy said: “The payout structure has been created to provide more flexibility to the delivery executives while ensuring that they are able to earn well with us irrespective of the platform orders. There are no changes to how much Swiggy’s delivery executives earn or how long they work. We are in continuous discussions with our delivery executives to help them understand their payouts better and are confident of them resuming deliveries at the earliest.”

