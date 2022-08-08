Sweet stall owner, associate arrested for stealing 500 sovereigns of gold jewellery

Special Correspondent August 08, 2022 19:14 IST

A sweet stall owner in Poonamallee allegedly stole 550 sovereigns from his family and gave it to a woman with whom he was in a relationship

The Poonamallee police arrested the owner of a sweet stall for allegedly stealing 500 sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to his own family and handing over the same to his lover. The police said Sekar, 40, who has been running a sweet stall and finance business near Poonamallee bus stand, was estranged from his wife two years ago. The couple were recently reunited. Soon after her return, Sekar’s wife found that 300 sovereigns of her gold jewellery and 200 sovereigns jewellery belonging to her mother-in-law were missing. The police did not find any sign of burglary in the house. Further investigation revealed that Sekar had stolen the jewellery and given it to Swathi, 28, a resident of Velachery. The police arrested Sekar and Swathi.



