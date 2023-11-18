ADVERTISEMENT

Swedish education fair to be organised in Chennai on November 21

November 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Chennai

In addition to talks from representatives of the Swedish higher education and research sectors, a free counselling session will be held to discuss scholarships, visa opportunities, and student life in the Nordic nation

The Hindu Bureau

The Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Embassy of Sweden in India, and the Office of Science and Innovation in New Delhi, in collaboration with Nordic Centre India, is organising an education fair for students in Chennai on Tuesday, November 21. A delegation of Swedish higher education and research representatives will talk about opportunities available for students. Aspirants will get first-hand information from the representatives of Swedish universities, such as Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and University of Jonkoping, about various postgraduate (PG) programmes. There will also be a free counselling session for the students with more information on scholarships, visa opportunities, and student life in the Nordic nation. The Swedish Alumni Network India will also help students get in touch with Swedish alumni in India. The fair will be held at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels at 6 p.m.

To register, visit this site.

