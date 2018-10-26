Are they dreading the monsoon?

The north-east monsoon is at the door, and residents of Virugambakkam are not really confident about facing it, that is, if it turns out to be heavy.

If there are torrential rains, there will be heavy flooding in our locality, they say.

Residents say stormwater drains in Wards 127 and 128 in Virugambakkam are yet to be desilted.

A few weeks ago, the Virugambakkam Residents’ Welfare Association gave a representation to Greater Chennai Corporation seeking removal of clogs in stormwater drains.

“Last year, the Corporation did a thorough job of desilting the drains. There wasn’t much water stagnation. This year, desilting work has not been carried out,” says S. Arumainathan, president of the Association.

He has also pointed out that stormwater drains have not been connected to the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal.

“When we took up the issue of linking the drains to the canal with the Corporation officials, they said connecting the stormwater drains would be part of the widening work of Kaliamman Kovil Street. But, the widening of the street is moving at a tardy pace due to problems in land acquisition,” says Arumainathan.

Residents say Sornambikai Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Sermathai Amman Nagar and Vedha Nagar are among low-lying neighbourhoods in Virugamabakkam that are prone to flooding.