SWDs pose a risk at Ranganathan Street

06 December 2021 22:19 IST

Damaged manhole lids of stormwater drains and percolation pits give a tough time for the motorists taking Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar. The public has to exercise caution while using this road which is a shopping hub. It is a busy road as it connects Mambalam railway station and a vegetable market.

According to P. Thamizh Durai, a vendor at the street, a motorcyclist was about to fall while negotiating a caved-in stormwater drain manhole but fortunately he didn’t. However, pedestrians have tipped over and fallen on this road often, he adds.

There are two manholes on this road without lids. Instead they have been covered with cardboards. Further there is no signboard to caution the public.

Shop owners and vendors want the Greater Chennai Corporation to do the needful.