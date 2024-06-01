SWD work on Thalambur Main Road skirts around two palm trees

On Thalambur Main Road, an emerging stormwater drain has sidestepped what appeared to be imminent felling of two palm trees. Just ahead of Coastal Grand, a hospitality facility, the stormwater drain gets out of the way of these palm trees by taking a slight deviation.

The “redrawn” course was the result of a move on the part of the state highways officials connected with the work, to protect these trees. The State Highways Department is constructing a stormwater-drain line on both sides of Thalambur Main Road, which is on their watch.

A tree lover’s plea

The stormwater drain construction work has taken a pause close to the junction of Thalambur Main Road and Rajiv Gandhi Street, as a bus stop has to be dismantled for it to proceed further. A peepal tree nestles close to the bus stand, and Neela Chandran, a Thalambur resident and friend of trees, is keeping a hawk’s eye on this tree. In her conversations with state highways representatives associated with the work, she has been assured the tree will be left untouched by the infrastructure work. The word she has received is that permission has been obtained to dismantle the bus stop; but the peepal tree will stand, not a leaf will be allowed to fall to the ground. When The Hindu Downtown visited the road, Neela was in conversation with these representatives, one of whom had been instrumental in saving the two afore-mentioned palm trees from the axe, and the promise concerning the peepal tree was heard being repeated.