SWD work on Duraiswamy Road inches along

The work on widening the stormwater drains on Duraiswamy Road in T. Nagar is moving at tardy pace. Due to the work, the usable portion of the carriageway is down to a width of 20 feet.

With Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses plying on this road, this reduced dimensions often make for sluggish movement of vehicles.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) started the work a fortnight ago.

“With the road habing narrowed considerably due to the drain work, there is an element of risk for pedestrians when they take this road. An early completion of the drain work would bring immense relief to road users,” says K. Satish, a resident of West Mambalam.

Residents have also pointed out that at night, the work site is poorly lit. Further, there are no reflectors and signboards to warn road users about the dug-up sections of the road. A GCC official says “Steps will be taken to complete the work at the earliest and the road will be relaid.”